St. Cloud Bar Owner Turning Space Into Donation Hub

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud bar and restaurant owner wants to start a movement this month.

Dave Fritz is the co-owner of MC's Dugout. He wants to use his space to collect donations each of the next three Tuesdays.

Because I have endless time right now, and I have an empty space at the bar right now, so how can I use that to help people? So Tuesdays from the 8th, 15th and 22nd we're going to be using the bar as a donation hub; clothes on the 8th, toys on the 15th and food on the 22nd.

Fritz says he's planning to offer curbside drop-off with the help of volunteers.

The hours will be noon until 7:00 p.m. each Tuesday.

His vision is to get several bars and restaurants across the area and the state join them in their efforts. He says he's already had one bar owner in Wisconsin reach out to him.

Fritz says bars and restaurants can do what they do best, which is to serve their community.