Update: Murder Charge Filed in Deadly Stabbing Downtown

ST. CLOUD -- One of three men who authorities say were involved in a deadly stabbing in downtown St. Cloud has been charged. Twenty-seven-year-old Bryant Stephenson of St. Cloud has been charged in Stearns County Court with second-degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, the three suspects were involved in two separate assaults at the Red Carpet Nightclub in the early morning hours on Sunday, December 29th.

Stephenson, Christopher Johnson, and Lawrence Johnson were removed from the bar after allegedly attacking another man around 1:00 a.m. They later re-entered the Red Carpet and then assaulted a different man, 29-year-old Unity McGill, on the dance floor. McGill escaped the area as bar staff restrained the three men, but he then collapsed in front of the main entrance.

Documents say McGill had been stabbed multiple times.

Christopher Johnson and Lawrence Johnson have not been arrested yet.

The man who was allegedly attacked in the initial assault has not been identified.