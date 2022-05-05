Update: M.E. Releases Name of Inmate Who Died

ANDOVER -- The man who died in the Anoka County Jail last week had been identified.

The Midwest Medical Examiner says it was 20-year-old Riley Domeier of Andover.

The medical examiner did not find any signs of trauma. They are awaiting the results of toxicology test before determining the cause of death. That can take six to eight weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Back on April 28th at about 1:00 a.m. detention deputies noticed Domeier unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately requested help from EMS but he died at the jail.