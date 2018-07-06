Update: John Egbers Dies from Injuries Suffered in Bike Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud bicyclist who was paralyzed in an accident last month has died. Sixty-four-year-old John Egbers was riding in the Trans Am Bike Race when he was hit from behind by a car while riding through Kansas.

As a result of the crash, he was left paralyzed from the chest down.

An update on his CaringBridge page Thursday says "John's heart stopped beating today. Unfortunately, John's life story ends today."

A GoFundMe page was started to help with his medical expenses so far it has raised more than $31,000.

A fundraiser had also been planned for Egbers At Beaver Island Brewing Company on Sunday, July 15th.