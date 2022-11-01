Update: Brainerd Man Charged With Murder of Daughter’s Boyfriend

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Crow Wing County man allegedly shot his daughter's boyfriend because he thought he was abusing her.

According to a criminal complaint, 45-year-old Michael Leflex told his daughter's landlord that he was going to kill 23-year-old Bryce Brogle and that he already had a hole dug.

The complaint says that during the investigation, a "concerned citizen" — who wished to remain anonymous — told authorities they had spoken off and on with a family member of Laflex throughout Friday evening. The concerned citizen claimed to know that Laflex had disclosed details of the alleged murder to that family member.

Laflex is accused of shooting Brogle in a storage unit complex north of Brainerd last week. On Saturday a search warrant at the storage unit was used where a substance testing positive for blood was found and a bottle of bleach was recovered. On Sunday law enforcement searched public land in Crow Wing County where they found a gravesite with Brogle's body with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of the head. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be a distant gunshot wound to the head.