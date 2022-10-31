Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Crow Wing County

Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Crow Wing County

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death.

On Friday the sheriff's office got a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle.  He was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday.

Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex.

As a result of the investigation, Laflex has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Get our free mobile app

A body has been found that is believed to be Brogle.  The body was taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON