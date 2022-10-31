Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Crow Wing County

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death.

On Friday the sheriff's office got a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. He was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday.

Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex.

As a result of the investigation, Laflex has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A body has been found that is believed to be Brogle. The body was taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.