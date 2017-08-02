Update: 1 Killed in Rollover on Highway 23 in Waite Park

WAITE PARK - One person was killed in a one vehicle rollover on Highway 23 in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Forty-three-year-old Muhumednour Mahamud of St. Cloud was driving east when his car went off the road into the median, hit a culvert, and rolled. Mahamud died in the crash.