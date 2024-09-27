Possible Record Breaking Temps in St. Cloud to Wrap Up September

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It has been a warm and dry September in Minnesota, and as we wrap up the month we could potentially break some records for high temperatures in St. Cloud.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

On Thursday the high in St. Cloud was 84 degrees, which just missed a record which was 86 set in 1920.

Friday, September 27th

Record High for the date is 89 set in 1956.

The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 84 and WeatherEye is calling for a high of 85

Saturday, September 28th

Record High for the date is 85 set in both 1905 and 2014.

The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 85 and WeatherEye is calling for a high of 87.

Sunday, September 29th

Record High for the date is 84 set in both 1933 and 2012.

The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 82 and WeatherEye is calling for a high of 83.

Monday, September 30th

The Record High for the date is 86 set in 1976,

The Weather Channel is calling for a high of 84 and WeatherEye is calling for a high of 82.

Get our free mobile app

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 66 degrees, so we'll be nearly 20 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service says A cold front arriving late Monday will bring temperatures back towards normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES