Ultimate Sports Bar to Have Major Redesign as Construction Nears

WAITE PARK -- We now have an idea as to what the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill will look like when construction begins next month.

The Waite Park Planning Commission will look to approve a variance request for the business Wednesday, as the building will have a slightly different configuration.

Owner Tom Frericks says they are taking the opportunity to pursue a significant redesign of the building, which includes an expanded bar area, larger kitchen, expanded patio and new features like an ax-throwing pit and removable windows in the dining area for an open-air dining experience.

The Ultimate Sports Bar was destroyed in a fire back in April. An exact cause of the fire was undetermined.

If approved, construction is expected to start September 1st with plans to open the doors on March 1st.