U.S Drought Monitor Releases Latest Update

UNDATED (WJON News) - Almost the entire state is now considered to either be in a drought or at least abnormally dry.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday says at least 78 percent of the state is abnormally dry, down from 79 percent last week.

The Moderate Drought area is up to 44 percent this week compared to 36 percent last Thursday.

Fifteen percent of the state is in a Severe Drought, up from 12 percent a week ago.