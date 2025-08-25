January 6, 2001 - August 23, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A private family memorial service will be Thursday, August 28, 2025, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Tyson Zion Camara, 24 of Sauk Rapids who died unexpectedly Saturday, August 23, 2025 in Minneapolis. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate; burial will be at St. Marcus Catholic Cemetery in Clear Lake. There will be a celebration of life event from 5-7PM Thursday at Jack and Jim’s Event Center in Duelm.

Tyson was born January 6, 2001 in St. Cloud to Mohamed Angelo Camara & Carin Jean Wipper. Tyson was very easy going and always had a smile on his face. He was always willing to help out when needed and had a heart of gold. Tyson had a strong faith and he loved his family and was very close with all of them. He enjoyed working out and watching sports, especially football and basketball. Tyson was proud of his shoe collection, and he loved to eat, especially grandma’s meals! He always had goals in life, had lists and was always writing and keeping to his lists and determined to reach his goals. He was so excited to start his next chapter in life.

Tyson is survived by his Mom of Sauk Rapids, Father of New York City, Grandma, Judy Wipper of Palmer, Brothers, Tyreese, Shammai, and Jace, Aunts and Uncles, Jilleen Paul of Palmer, Cindy (Padraic) Corey of Clear Lake, Lisa (Bruce) Hinkemeyer of Palmer, Char (Rian) DeMarais of Palmer, Jason Anderson of Grey Eagle, and many special cousins, John (Kim), Dylan, Page, Allen, Brianna, Madeline, Noah, Ethan, Zachary, Chloe, and Tyler.

He is preceded in death by his Grandpa, Duane Wipper, Aunts: Shelly Wipper, Jodi Anderson, and infant Uncle Donald Wipper.