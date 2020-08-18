Two Women Hurt in Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER -- Two women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 38-year-old Melissa Poehler of Big Lake was going west on Waco Street and turning to go onto Highway 10 when her car was struck by a car traveling east on the highway.
The driver of the second vehicle was 43-year-old Deanna Kreuser of Elk River.
Poehler was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Kreuser was taken to Mercy Hospital in Elk River with non-life-threatening injuries.
