Two Women Hurt in Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 38-year-old Melissa Poehler of Big Lake was going west on Waco Street and turning to go onto Highway 10 when her car was struck by a car traveling east on the highway.

The driver of the second vehicle was 43-year-old Deanna Kreuser of Elk River.

Poehler was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. Kreuser was taken to Mercy Hospital in Elk River with non-life-threatening injuries.