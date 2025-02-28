Two Vehicle Crash Sends St. Joseph Woman to the Hospital
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph woman was hurt in a Stearns County crash Friday morning.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 47 in Rockville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by a 16-year-old girl was on County Road 47 and trying to cross the highway. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 63-year-old Kristi Carrigan was northbound on Highway 23.
The vehicles collided in the intersection sending Carrigan to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
