Two Vehicle Crash Sends St. Joseph Woman to the Hospital

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph woman was hurt in a Stearns County crash Friday morning.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 47 in Rockville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by a 16-year-old girl was on County Road 47 and trying to cross the highway. Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 63-year-old Kristi Carrigan was northbound on Highway 23.

The vehicles collided in the intersection sending Carrigan to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

