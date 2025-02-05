Two Vehicle Crash Sends Clear Lake Boy to the Hospital

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- An 11-year-old boy from Clear Lake was hurt in a Sherburne County crash Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7:50 a.m. on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford F-150 driven by 48-year-old Jeffrey Jaschke of Sauk Rapids and a Toyota Prius driven by 23-year-old Younis Alshaban of Circle Pines were both eastbound on Highway 10 when they collided at County Road 43.

A passenger in Alshaban's car, 11-year-old Ryan Defoe was taken to Monticello Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

