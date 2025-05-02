Two-Vehicle Crash Near Melrose Sends Two People to the Hospital
OAK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash in Stearns County sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Melrose.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Cigelske of Albany was eastbound while an SUV driven by 67-year-old Bruce Krueger of Crookston was also eastbound.
The two vehicles collided, causing the SUV to leave the road and roll.
Krueger and his passenger, 65-year-old Jill Krueger, were both taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Cigelske and his passengers, 39-year-old Adam Cigelske of Becker and 56-year-old Timothy Primus of Cold Spring, were not hurt.
