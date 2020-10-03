Two-Vehicle Crash in Eden Valley Sends Woman to Hospital

EDEN VALLEY -- One person was hurt in a crash in Eden Valley Friday night. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22 at Highway 55.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going south on Highway 22 and a second SUV was going east on Highway 55. Authorities say the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the first SUV, 56-year-old Bridget Rogalski of Litchfield, was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV, 73-year-old Virginia Dvorak of Maple Grove, was not hurt.