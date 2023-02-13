Two Teens Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two teenagers died in a high-speed crash late Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 61 in St. Paul in Ramsey County.

Troopers say a 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed going north when his car went off the road, rolled, went airborne, and landed in a tree line, striking several trees.

Two 17-year-old boys from Prescott, Wisconsin died in the crash.

The driver and another 17-year-old passenger were both taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

