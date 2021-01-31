Two Teens Hurt in Crash Near Rice

RICE -- Two teenagers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Rice Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at Hemlock Road Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 17-year-old Nyah Wolf of St. Stephen, was going west on Highway 10.

Authorities say a second car driven by 34-year-old William Holthaus of Rice stopped at a stop sign on Hemlock Road NW before pulling out onto Highway 10 in front of the first car, causing the crash.

Wolf and her passenger, 16-year-old Ethan Mayes of Royalton, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Holthaus nor his passenger, 30-year-old Amy Landree of Rice, were hurt.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

