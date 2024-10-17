Two Teenagers Hurt in Meeker County Crash

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt when their car rolled in Meeker County Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 15 in Kingston Township just before 5:30 p.m.

The patrol says a car driven by 17-year-old Owen Christopherson of Dassel was northbound on Highway 15 when it rolled over.

Christopherson and his passenger 16-year-old Erik Rieger of Dassel were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

