Two Taken to Hospital After Wright County Rollover

ST. MICHAEL -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. along I-94 in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Kayla Zavadil , of Monticello, was heading east on I-94 approaching stopped traffic. She swerved to the right to avoid a crash, lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and rolled into the ditch.

Zavadil and her passenger, one-year-old Vincent Strommen of Monticello, were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.