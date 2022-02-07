Two Taken to Hospital After Snowmobile Accident

LASTRUP -- Authorities in Morrison County responded to a snowmobile accident over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday off of 225th Avenue in Ripley Township, about six miles northwest of Lastrup.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Hanna Brandner of Pierz, was driving the snowmobile on her property with her 11-year-old granddaughter.

Authorities say the throttle got stuck on the snowmobile causing Brandner to loss control and hit a parked vehicle in the yard.

Brandner and the girl were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.