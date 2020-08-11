Two Taken to Hospital After Crash Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash near Kimball Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 27 in Kingston Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 86-year-old Shirley Klatte, of Kimball, was heading south on Highway 15 attempting to turn east onto County Road 27.

At the same time, 39-year-old Silvia Meneses of Hutchinson, was heading north on Highway 15 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Klatte was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Meneses was taken to St. Cloud Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.