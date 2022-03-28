Two Seriously Hurt in Morrison County ATV Crash

PULASKI TOWNSHIP -- Two people were seriously hurt in an ATV crash south of Harding Saturday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near a home on 243rd Street in Pulaski Township.

The sheriff's office says 39-year-old Ryan Hoppe of Pierz was driving an ATV down a snowmobile trail when it hit a frozen creek and rolled. Hoppe and his passenger, 44-year-old Peggy Strack of Pierz were both ejected from the machine.

Hoppe was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Strack was brought by ground ambulance to the hospital in Little Falls and later was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Sullivan Lake First Response Team, Mayo ambulance and Life Link III.

