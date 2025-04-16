Two People Sent to the Hospital After Sherburne County Crash
BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash between a pickup and a tractor Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on eastbound Highway 10 in Big Lake Township at around 10:00 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the tractor and the Chevy Avalanche were headed east when they collided at Sherburne County Road 14.
The pickup driver, 43-year-old Brian Manick of Blaine, and his passenger, four-year-old Carter Manick of Blaine, were both taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor, 44-year-old Mark Wingard of Elk River, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital.
