Two People Sent to the Hospital After Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash between a pickup and a tractor Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on eastbound Highway 10 in Big Lake Township at around 10:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the tractor and the Chevy Avalanche were headed east when they collided at Sherburne County Road 14.

The pickup driver, 43-year-old Brian Manick of Blaine, and his passenger, four-year-old Carter Manick of Blaine, were both taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor, 44-year-old Mark Wingard of Elk River, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital.

