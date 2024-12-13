Two People Hurt in Elk River Crash Friday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people from Elk River were hurt when their compact car was struck by a semi-tractor Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and 171st Avenue in Elk River just after 12:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Sarbjit Singh of Middletown, New York was eastbound on Highway 10 while a car driven by 36-year-old Steven Owusu of Elk River was northbound on 171st Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Owusu and his passenger, 32-year-old Sheron Osei of Elk River, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Singh was not hurt in the crash.

