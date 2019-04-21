Two People Hurt in Crash On Highway 10 in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Thirty-two-year-old Jaymie Goodsell of Coon Rapids was driving east on Highway 10, while a second car tried to cross the highway on 167th street and struck Goodsell's car.

Goodsell and her passenger, five-year-old Jackson Goodsell of Coon Rapids, were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car was a 16-year-old girl. She was not hurt. Her name has not been released.