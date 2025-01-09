Two People Hurt in Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sherburne County Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 169 near Zimmerman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup were both southbound on Highway 169 when they collided near 253rd Avenue.

The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Nancy Krause of Princeton, and the pickup driver, 71-year-old Carl Olson of Zimmerman were both taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

