Two People Hurt In Crash Near Cokato

COKATO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt following a crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Quimby Avenue in Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Donna Manthi, of Litchfield, was heading east on Highway 12 and collided with another vehicle heading west.

Manthi was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Shawn Stai of Dassel, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

