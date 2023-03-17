Two People Hurt In Crash Near Cokato
COKATO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt following a crash in Wright County Friday morning.
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Quimby Avenue in Cokato.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Donna Manthi, of Litchfield, was heading east on Highway 12 and collided with another vehicle heading west.
Manthi was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Shawn Stai of Dassel, was taken to Hutchinson Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
