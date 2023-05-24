Two People Hurt in Crash Near Annandale Wednesday
ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- Two people from Baxter were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 55 at County Road 6 near Annandale.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on County Road 6 and a car was going west on Highway 55 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
The driver and passenger in the SUV, 56-year-old David Liebeg and 64-year-old Wendy Ward, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 58-year-old Jeffrey Baumann of Northfield, was not hurt.
