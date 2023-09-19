Two People Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the chain reaction crash happened on Highway 169 in Zimmerman in Sherburne County at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.
All three vehicles were going south on the highway when they collided at Fremont Avenue.
Seventy-five-year-old Marshall Johnson and his passenger 74-year-old Patricia Johnson both of Wimauma, Florida were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The other two drivers were not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- After Big Jump, Gas Prices Should Start Falling Again
- 14th Annual Pride Weeks Offers Events Each Day this Week
- No, Morgan Wallen is Not Coming to the Rogers, MN Ice Arena
- Benton Co. History: Celebrating Minnesota's Centennial in 1958
- Parts of Minnesota Now in Exceptional Drought
- Winning $2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Stearns County