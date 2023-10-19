Two Of Minnesota’s ‘Best’ Diners Are Less Than 45 Minutes From St. Cloud

Being in Central Minnesota we are in the middle of many things, including being less than 45 minutes from two of what has been voted the 'Best Diners' in Minnesota in 2023. What two diners am I talking about? Lynn's Diner in Watkins and the Forget Me Not Cafe in Buffalo!

The Star Tribune's Reader Choice awards are called Minnesota's Best and span the entire state. People nominate different businesses across a whole bunch of categories, and then once they close the nomination portion of the contest, they conduct a round of voting, and the top 3 vote-getters are declared the gold, silver, and bronze winners.

The winners in the diners category were in order, the Forget Me Not Cafe in Buffalo, Lynn's Diner in Watkins, and Betty's Pies in Two Harbors.

Here is what people had to say about the gold and silver medalists, which are less than 45 minutes from St. Cloud.

Forget Me Not Cafe - The Forget Me Not Café in Buffalo was created in 2021 to be a corner of the world where friends can gather, families can celebrate and neighbors can gather to enjoy good food and great, friendly service.

Lynn's Diner - Lynn’s is a small town diner serving fresh, comforting homemade food in generous portions. It’s everything you want a diner to be!

Both seem like places most would enjoy, and both didn't just win for being some of Minnesota's best diners either. The Forget Me Not Cafe also took home a bronze for best lunch spot and pancakes in Minnesota, while Lynn's took home additional hardware for best pancakes (silver) and best tots (bronze).

The Forget Me Not Cafe in Buffalo is located at 22 Division St E Ste B-1 and is open daily from 6am to 2pm.

Lynn's Diner in Watkins is located at 185 Central Ave N and is open 6am to 1:30pm Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 7am to 1:30pm

