Two Minnesotans to Compete on Jeopardy College Championship

It's fun to watch Jeopardy, and it's even more fun to see if you will actually know any of the answers...or technically questions. But during the college championship, sometimes the game is a little easier. Sometimes.

Jeopardy runs these special weeks throughout the year, and this week kicks off college week. And there are two people from Minnesota who are competing. Well, one is from Burnsville, and the other is actually from Nebraska, but attends the University of Minnesota, so we will count them as Minnesotan.

The game starts today (Tuesday, Feb 8) and is hosted by actress Mayim Bialik. After the passing of Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings has been taking on the regular hosting duties, and Mayim Bialik has been taking on the "special" game segments, like this one. Although, if you have been watching recently, you may have noticed that she has been hosting for a couple of weeks leading up to this championship.

If you would like to see the list of contestants, you can check that out here. The show is on locally at 4:30 on NBC, and you can stream it on HULU as well. And nationally it's shown on ABC- I have no idea why the change in networks other places.

Good Luck!

