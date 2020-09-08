Two Men Hurt in Meeker County Motorcycle Crash

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP -- Two men from Glencoe were hurt when they crashed their motorcycles Saturday.

The crash happened on Highway 34 north of Litchfield around 11:40 a.m.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Scott Karg was northbound when he lost control of his bike and went down. Fellow rider, 39-year-old Joshua Compton, was driving near Karg and was unable to avoid his motorcycle and also crashed.

Karg was brought by ambulance to Meeker Memorial Hospital but then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Compton was taken to the hospital by a private party.