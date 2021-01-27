Two Men Hurt in Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- Two men were hurt when the cars they were driving collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

A car driven by 18-year-old Tre Gordy of Big Lake was going east on the highway make a left turn onto 168th Street when he collided with the second car.

The second car was driven by 28-year-old Jordan Palusky of St. Cloud.

Palusky was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gordy also had non-life-threatening-injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

