Two Men Charged With Attacking Another Man

ST. CLOUD -- Two men are charged with attacking another man last week.

The incident happened back on March 26th around 11:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Quarry Road in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint the victim got a text from 18-year-old Ibrahim Yusuf asking for a ride to the south side of town. After agreeing, the victim saw a group of five men, including Yusuf, come from between the garage and the home, with one yelling "get him."

Records show another man, 20-year-old Abdinajib Mohamed, pulled out a black semi-automatic hand-gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

The victim tried to run back into the home, however the group followed him and forced their way in. The victim tried to hide in a basement bedroom, but the group followed him and began hitting him. The victim was able to escape and lock himself in a second bedroom where he was able to call for help.

Yusuf and Mohamed were both arrested and awaiting their first court appearance.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

