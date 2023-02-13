Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WJON News) -- Two people were killed when a car going the wrong way on a highway collided head-on with another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove in Washington County.

Troopers say 95-year-old Julia Bild of Cottage Grove was southbound in the northbound lanes when her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Charles Tentiger of Prescott, Wisconsin.

Bild died in the crash.

A passenger in the second vehicle, 32-year-old Tanya Mott of Lakeville, also died.

Tentinger and another passenger in his vehicle both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

