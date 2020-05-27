Two Killed in Crash in Isanti County

BRAHM -- A 16-year-old driver was one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Rice Lake Road in Stanchfield Township, south of the town of Brahm.

Sixteen-year-old Abigail Grabow of St. Paul was traveling south when the Jeep she was driving drifted across the northbound lanes of traffic and went into the ditch on the northeast side of the highway and collided with a tree.

Grabow died in the crash along with a passenger, 51-year-old Amy Grabow of Grant.

Another passenger, 12-year-old Vivian Grabow of Grant, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Another passenger, 44-year-old Clinton Grabow of Birchwood, has non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was not seriously hurt.