Two Killed in Chain Reaction Crash On Highway 169

BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- Two people died in a chain reaction crash on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday in Brooklyn Park.

Three vehicles were all northbound. As traffic slowed, a pickup rear-ended a jeep, which then hit the third vehicle.

The two people in the jeep both died. The State Patrol lists them as John and Jane Doe. Their ages and hometowns have not been released.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Juan Gonzalez of Maple Grove, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

