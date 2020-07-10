Two Hurt in Wright County Crash

CLEARWATER -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Clearwater Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Highway 24 at 160th Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going north on Highway 24 towards 160th Street NW when it turned in front of a car.

The driver and passenger in the car, 74-year-old Mary Schmidt and 53-year-old Shelly Kuntz of Calumet, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 56-year-old Maria Garcia-Jones of Andover, was not hurt.