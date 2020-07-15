Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in rural Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday just before noon at the intersection of Highway 24 and County Road 34 in Litchfield Township.

A car driven by 39-year-old Dustin Guza of Litchfield was traveling on Highway 24 and attempting to turn south onto County Road 34. Guza failed to yield to a pickup traveling east on Highway 24, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 76-year-old Marilyn Dvorak and her passenger, 89-year old Isabelle Matteson, both of Litchfield, were taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Guza was not hurt.