Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in rural Stearns County.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Friday just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 147 in Maine Prairie Township near Kimball.

According to the patrol report, 20-year-old Tyler Johnson of Watkins was heading north on Highway 15 when he swerved into the left lane to avoid a stopped vehicle. Johnson’s car crashed head-on into a southbound truck driven by 58-year-old Mark Hansen of New Ulm.

Both men were taken to the Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.