Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:20 a.m. Monday on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River.

An SUV driven by 33-year-old Katie Ott of Spring Lake Park was going west when another vehicle turned in front of her. The second vehicle was driven by 32-year-old Thomas Fursman of Elk River.

Both Ott and Fursman were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.

Download the WJON Mobile App Now

Parishioners of St. Mary's in Melrose Have A New Home