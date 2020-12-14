Contact Us

Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

By Jim Maurice December 14, 2020 11:20 AM

State-Patrol-WJON-Stock-ELK RIVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:20 a.m. Monday on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River.

An SUV driven by 33-year-old Katie Ott of Spring Lake Park was going west when another vehicle turned in front of her. The second vehicle was driven by 32-year-old Thomas Fursman of Elk River.

Both Ott and Fursman were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved.

Download the WJON Mobile App Now

Parishioners of St. Mary's in Melrose Have A New Home

Image of
Filed Under: Category: St. Cloud News

Best of WJON

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to The WJON VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to The WJON VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://wjon.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to The WJON VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for The WJON VIP Club

Register Now
Sign up to have exclusive The WJON VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

AM 1240 WJON