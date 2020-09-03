Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday just before 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and 3rd Ave.

A car driven by 34-year-old Nathan Rasmussen of Buffalo was on 3rd Ave. and crossing Highway 55 at the same time a pickup driven by 31-year-old Marquardt Lee of Annandale was eastbound on Hwy. 55. The State Patrol says it’s unclear which vehicle ran the red light, causing the vehicles to crash in the intersection.

Both Lee and Rasmussen were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.