Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- Two people from Eden Valley were hurt in a crash near Richmond. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 and County Road 43.

A pickup was going west on the highway behind a car that was stopped to turn south onto the county road. The pickup struck the rear of the car, which caused the car to cross the center line where it struck an SUV. The SUV then went off the road and rolled.

The driver of the car and her passenger, 39-year-old Teresa Coulter and three-year-old Parker Coulter both of Eden Valley, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 39-year-old Andrew Gertken of St. Cloud, was not hurt. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Jon Fogelberg of Randall, was not hurt.