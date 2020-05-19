Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- Two people were hurt in a three vehicle crash in Big Lake Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 43.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Garrick Sneed, of Dexter, MN, was heading west on Highway 10 approaching the intersection, which had a red light.

The driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Nancy Salzl of St. Stephen, was making a left turn onto the highway when she was hit by Sneed. Sneed's vehicle then struck a third vehicle in the intersection.

Sneed and Salzl were not hurt, however Sneed's passenger 46-year-old Amy Hess of Rochester, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cool Rapids for minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, 29-year-old Laura Molin of Becker, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.