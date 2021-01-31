Two Hurt in Sunday Morning Crash in Todd County

OSAKIS -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Osakis early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Highway 27 at 151st Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 27 when it left the road into the ditch, vaulted over an approach, and came to a stop in a field.

The driver, 34-year-old Alex Rodriguez of Harlingen, Texas, and his passenger, 25-year-old Andrea Gonzalez of Brownsville, Texas, were taken to Long Prarie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash and that neither person in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

