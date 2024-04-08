Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie.

Thirty-nine-year-old Walter Guerrero of Hoffman was driving south when his car left the road and went into the ditch.  He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger, Joro Montenefro of Hoffman, had non-life-threatening injuries but was not hospitalized.  A second passenger was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

