Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 near Long Prairie.
Thirty-nine-year-old Walter Guerrero of Hoffman was driving south when his car left the road and went into the ditch. He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger, Joro Montenefro of Hoffman, had non-life-threatening injuries but was not hospitalized. A second passenger was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for April
- Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota In the Past Week
- Brady DeGagne Dancing for B&G Club SMART Girls Program
- Radiothon Raises Over $34,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty