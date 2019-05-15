Two Hurt in Sauk Rapids Crash

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people are hurt after a chain-reaction crash in Sauk Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Susan Theising of Rice was heading south on Highway 15 just after 8:30 a.m. when she rear-ended vehicles in front of her at 18th Street.

According to the patrol, Theising's vehicle hit a pick-up and an SUV with the impact to the SUV causing it to hit another pickup.

Theising was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the first pickup, 51-year-old Jeff George of Rice also was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two drivers involved in the crash were not hurt.

