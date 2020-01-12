Two Hurt in Rollover on I-94 in Todd County

WEST UNION -- Two people from St. Anthony were hurt in a crash in Todd County on Saturday. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 near West Union.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Interstate 94 when it hit the median shoulder, overcorrected, cut across both lanes of traffic, entered the ditch and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver, 22-year-old Maryan Ibrahim Hussein, and her passenger, 18-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Hussein, were both taken to Sauk Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

