Two Hurt in I-94 Crash Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt when their car crashed on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Wade Christian of Anoka was driving westbound near Opportunity Drive when he faded to the right, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, struck the median cable barrier and rolled into the eastbound ditch.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Christian and his passenger, 50-year-old Robert Myhre of St. Paul, suffered minor injuries.